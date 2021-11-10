Madison PD warns of phone scam by caller claiming to work for online retailer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are warning residents Tuesday of a phone scam made by someone claiming to work for a large online retailer.

A citizen reported to Madison Police Department around 10:25 a.m. that they received a call from a person claiming to work for the online store, who said a large purchase had been made through the resident’s account.

The caller claimed the person needed to give personal and financial information in order to cancel the purchase, but the resident knew this was as scam and ended the call.

MPD urged citizens to use caution when they receive a phone call from someone asking for personal or financial records.

Residents who are concerned with a call they receive should consider ending it, verify the phone number is from a legitimate organization and then place a call to the real number to determine if a scam is in place.

The police department also recommended those who are reached by a scammer to report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

