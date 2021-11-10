Advertisement

Maple Bluff Police K9 Ali retires after six years of service

Maple Bluff Police Department K9 Ali has retired after six years of service.
Maple Bluff Police Department K9 Ali has retired after six years of service.(Maple Bluff Fire Rescue Department Facebook)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLE BLUFF, Wis. (WMTV) - A Maple Bluff Police K9 has retired from the force after six years, or 42 in dog years, of service.

The Maple Bluff Village Board honored K9 Officer Ali’s career on Tuesday. The board approved her retirement and adoption by handler Sgt. Kyle Dabbs.

K9 Ali retired from service on Oct. 3 at the recommendation of her veterinarian.

Ali joined the Maple Bluff Police Department on Dec. 1, 2015 and has assisted in the community ever since.

“The Village of Maple Bluff and the Maple Bluff Police Department appreciate the support of everyone who helped make Ali’s service to the community possible and wish her a happy retirement,” the department stated.

Maple Bluff Police K9 Retired Maple Bluff, WI - On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 the Maple Bluff Village Board honored the...

Posted by Village of Maple Bluff on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Dodge County locates missing woman, suspect in custody
The School District of Beloit canceled class citing safety concerns surrounding a protest...
Beloit school district cancels all classes over planned protest, cites safety
Undefeated Edgewood loses in court; out of playoffs
Edgewood High loses WIAA appeal, court date set for Friday

Latest News

November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Madison’s 2020 election records subpoenaed by Wisconsin senate
Beloit teen dead after one-vehicle Rock Co. crash
Officials identify human remains located on Fort McCoy
The Beloit College Powerhouse is evacuated after a hazardous material incident, on Nov. 10, 2021.
Beloit warns of hazardous material incident; Pleasant Street reopened