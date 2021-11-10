Maple Bluff Police K9 Ali retires after six years of service

MAPLE BLUFF, Wis. (WMTV) - A Maple Bluff Police K9 has retired from the force after six years, or 42 in dog years, of service.

The Maple Bluff Village Board honored K9 Officer Ali’s career on Tuesday. The board approved her retirement and adoption by handler Sgt. Kyle Dabbs.

K9 Ali retired from service on Oct. 3 at the recommendation of her veterinarian.

Ali joined the Maple Bluff Police Department on Dec. 1, 2015 and has assisted in the community ever since.

“The Village of Maple Bluff and the Maple Bluff Police Department appreciate the support of everyone who helped make Ali’s service to the community possible and wish her a happy retirement,” the department stated.

