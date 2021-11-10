Milwaukee officials searching for escaped inmate

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and Milwaukee Police Department are looking for an inmate that escaped at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport Tuesday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says Robert R. Johnson, Jr. was being transferred from Laredo Texas to Rock County, when just before 9:30 p.m. he escaped.

Johnson is originally from Rockford, Illinois and has no ties to the Milwaukee area, according to Milwaukee authorities.

In the press release, officials advice ‘extreme caution’ if you encounter Johnson. He has an ‘extensive criminal record’ and is currently facing charges of of aggravated assault and burglary, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials describe him as a Black male, 5′7″, 145-pounds, and bearing a facial tattoo of a star.

They add he was last seen wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt, and blue ripped pants. He might also have on a single handcuff.

Anyone who sees or makes contact with him should call 911 immediately.

