Monroe man accused of growing marijuana plants in home

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities arrested a Monroe man Sunday after a search of his home resulted in the alleged recovery of marijuana plants and other equipment to grow the drug.

The Monroe Police Department was called around 10:20 p.m. to the 2200 block of 1st Street for a possible mental health crisis.

Police reported smelling a strong odor outside the home, which they suspected was marijuana, and were given information that the drug was being grown inside the residence.

Officers stayed by the residence until a search warrant was obtained and were able to search it around 12:40 a.m. Monday.

Police continued, saying they discovered marijuana plants, grow equipment and other evidence. They arrested Dylan Sims, 28, and took him to the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Sims is charged with alleged manufacturing THC/marijuana, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK. You can also text HELLO to 741741.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.