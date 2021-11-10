New Madison FedEx facility seeks to hire 150 more employees ahead of the holidays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As holiday presents are set to make their way across the country this season, FedEx Ground is hiring more Wisconsinites to help make it happen.

The company announced Wednesday that it opened an automated station in Madison and is looking to add 150 new positions to the location.

The 385,000-square-foot station is a package sorting facility, allowing employees to sort through up to 15,000 packages an hour.

Vice President of Regional Operations Marc Williams explained a boom in online sales and the upcoming holiday season has created the need for more part and full-time positions. The facility currently employees 260 people.

“We continue to invest in our people, facilities and technology to address the industry capacity shortage and support our growing customers,” Williams said. “This strategically-located new facility in Madison incorporates the latest automation and material handling systems to enhance the service we provide to our customers throughout the Central region.”

Those interested can apply online and receive the various benefits, which FedEx says includes competitive wages, holiday pay and paid parental leave. Candidates must be at least 18 years old and there are no minimum education requirements.

