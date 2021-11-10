Officials identify human remains located on Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WMTV) - Monroe County officials have determined Wednesday that the human remains found on Fort McCoy belong to a Tomah man.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office says the remains were identified as 45-year-old Christopher Doeslaere. Officials say his cause of death is undetermined due to the decomposition of his remains. Foul play is not suspected, police added.

The Monroe County Communications Center received a call from a hunter on Nov. 6 who had found the remains in a remote part of the base outside of the gated areas.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department stated that Doeslaere was allegedly involved in a vehicle pursuit with the Sparta Police Department on Sept. 10, which was ended due to his alleged reckless operation of a motorcycle on the city’s west side.

A passerby reported shortly after the pursuit that they spotted an abandoned motorcycle along State Highway 16 near Hayride Avenue, which is between Sparta and Tomah on Fort McCoy. This was about 10 miles from where the chase ended.

The sheriff’s office continued, saying it determined the motorcycle found was the same one involved in the pursuit. Authorities searched for the driver at that time, which they believe was Doeslaere, but did not find him.

The Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office worked with Fort McCoy Police, Army Criminal Investigation Command and FBI Milwaukee Division on this case.

