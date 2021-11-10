Advertisement

Source: Packers fined $300k over COVID-19 protocols, Rodgers and Lazard also face fines

FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is shown during the first half of an...
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is shown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol and will miss Sunday’s game at Kansas City. Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if the reigning NFL MVP has been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)((AP Photo/Rick Scuteri))
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard have all been fined Tuesday following a review of the team’s COVID-19 protocol, according to reports.

ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky says the Packers were fined $300,000 for violations of the NFL and its Players Association.

Rodgers and Lazard were each fined $14,650.

The news comes amid Rodgers’ positive COVID-19 diagnosis last week and after it was made public that he was not vaccinated.

