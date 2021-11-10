Source: Packers fined $300k over COVID-19 protocols, Rodgers and Lazard also face fines
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard have all been fined Tuesday following a review of the team’s COVID-19 protocol, according to reports.
ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky says the Packers were fined $300,000 for violations of the NFL and its Players Association.
Rodgers and Lazard were each fined $14,650.
The news comes amid Rodgers’ positive COVID-19 diagnosis last week and after it was made public that he was not vaccinated.
