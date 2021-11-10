Police search for suspect after a man is shot in the leg at Reindahl Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A search for a suspect is underway, after a man was shot in the leg at Reindahl Park early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Madison Police Department.

MPD says officers responded to Reindahl Park after a 25-year-old man called reporting that he had been shot in the leg. This was around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, a Madison Police Officer applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg and he was transported to a local hospital.

Police say his injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

MPD is searching for a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

