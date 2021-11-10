Wisconsin joins national initiative to prevent opioid overdoses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin will be joining an initiative among several states and agencies to fight the opioid epidemic over the course of the next five years, Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday.

The Bloomberg Opioids Overdose Prevention Initiative was launched in 2018 in Michigan and Pennsylvania. Gov. Evers noted that Wisconsin is now participating, along with four other states that include Kentucky, New Jersey and New Mexico.

“The coronavirus pandemic has only underscored the crisis we are facing in our state and country with the opioid epidemic, as opioid-related deaths last year exceeded 1,000 in a single year in Wisconsin for the first time,” said Gov. Evers. “It’s more critical than ever that we get folks support and access substance use treatment and mental health services.

Ten million dollars will go directly toward Wisconsin to expand its treatment and services for opioid overdose prevention. The expansion in states joining the initiative also comes with a $120 million investment by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

CDC Foundation, Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Johns Hopkins University, The Pew Charitable Trusts, and Vital Strategies are all partners of the initiative.

