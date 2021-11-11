Advertisement

99% of Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy vaccinated to CDC minimum standards

This is the second round of vaccinations at Fort McCoy for Afghan refugees.
Capt. Sonia Singh, a medical surgical nurse assigned to Task Force McCoy, gives a vaccination...
Capt. Sonia Singh, a medical surgical nurse assigned to Task Force McCoy, gives a vaccination to an Afghan evacuee at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Oct. 26, 2021, as part of Operation Allies Welcome. Task Force McCoy hosted a mass vaccination event to ensure Afghan evacuees are provided with the opportunity to receive the required immunizations and boosters. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Caitlin Wilkins, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)(Pfc. Caitlin Wilkins | Operation Allies Welcome - Opera)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WMTV) - Fort McCoy has completed the second round of vaccinations for Afghan refugees, the military installation announced Thursday.

Around 11,230 refugees were able to be immunized through the mass vaccination campaign, which is part of Operation Allies Welcome, for illnesses such as mumps, measles and rubella, as well as the flu and COVID-19. The campaign ran from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29.

Col. James Phillips, Task Force McCoy officer in charge of the Soldier Readiness Processing, noted that around 99% of refugees have been vaccinated to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s minimum standards, with many going above and beyond them.

“Guests have received, through the mass vaccination campaigns and exams, the vaccines required for immigration purposes as recommended by the CDC,” Phillips said.  “Most have received the second vaccinations in some series deemed important in this congregate living setting.”

He added, “It has been personally special to be involved in this early phase of these guest’s American journey by helping get their immigration exam requirements done, and help protect their health while here at Fort McCoy.”

The first round of vaccinations was completed during the week of Sept. 16 until the 21, with more than 97% of the Afghan population being housed at Fort McCoy being vaccinated at that time.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Dodge County locates missing woman, suspect in custody
The School District of Beloit canceled class citing safety concerns surrounding a protest...
Beloit school district cancels all classes over planned protest, cites safety
Undefeated Edgewood loses in court; out of playoffs
Edgewood High loses WIAA appeal, court date set for Friday

Latest News

Wisconsin racks up 10,000 COVID-19 cases in 3 days
Gundersen cited health and safety of patients and staff as the organization’s top priority in...
Gundersen says 99% of staff compliant with vaccine mandate
More Wis. counties hit critically high levels of COVID-19 disease activity
A Richland County woman says she and her husband received the wrong vaccines at a local pharmacy.
Pharmacy apologizes after giving Richland Center couple the wrong vaccine