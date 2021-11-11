99% of Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy vaccinated to CDC minimum standards

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WMTV) - Fort McCoy has completed the second round of vaccinations for Afghan refugees, the military installation announced Thursday.

Around 11,230 refugees were able to be immunized through the mass vaccination campaign, which is part of Operation Allies Welcome, for illnesses such as mumps, measles and rubella, as well as the flu and COVID-19. The campaign ran from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29.

Col. James Phillips, Task Force McCoy officer in charge of the Soldier Readiness Processing, noted that around 99% of refugees have been vaccinated to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s minimum standards, with many going above and beyond them.

“Guests have received, through the mass vaccination campaigns and exams, the vaccines required for immigration purposes as recommended by the CDC,” Phillips said. “Most have received the second vaccinations in some series deemed important in this congregate living setting.”

He added, “It has been personally special to be involved in this early phase of these guest’s American journey by helping get their immigration exam requirements done, and help protect their health while here at Fort McCoy.”

The first round of vaccinations was completed during the week of Sept. 16 until the 21, with more than 97% of the Afghan population being housed at Fort McCoy being vaccinated at that time.

