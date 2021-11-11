Advertisement

Accumulating Snow Expected Friday

Colder temperatures will settle in for the weekend
Accumulations of up to 3/4 of an inch locally are expected across southern Wisconsin on Friday. The higher totals will be seen to the west of Madison.(wmtv weather)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first accumulating snowfall of the season will arrive in southern Wisconsin Friday. As strong low pressure exits to the east, cold air will plunge in behind it. High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday through Monday of next week. The air aloft will be very cold and help lead to the development of snow as an upper-level low rotates into the region. Snow is expected to begin west of Madison early in the morning and progress eastward from there. The snow will come in the form of showers, that is, quick bursts of light to moderate snow. During these bursts, there will likely be some accumulation on mainly grassy areas. In particularly strong bursts, there may even briefly be some slushy accumulation on pavement. This will melt away quickly as pavement temperatures will be close to 40 degrees throughout the day. Accumulation will range from a dusting to as much as 3/4 of an inch west of Madison.

