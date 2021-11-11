Advertisement

Austrian leader says lockdown for the unvaccinated is likely

Cases in Austria are soaring.
Austria's Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Oct....
Austria's Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.(Olivier Hoslet | Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s chancellor has stepped up threats of lockdown measures for unvaccinated people as new coronavirus cases in the Alpine country are soaring.

Austria has taken a series of measures in recent weeks in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 and encourage more people to get vaccinated.

On Monday, new rules took effect barring unvaccinated people who haven’t recovered from an infection from restaurants, hotels, hairdressing salons and large public events.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said late last month that unvaccinated people in Austria could face new lockdown restrictions if case numbers continue to rise.

On Thursday, Schallenberg said that a lockdown for the unvaccinated is “probably unavoidable” and that the unvaccinated face an “uncomfortable” winter and Christmas.

