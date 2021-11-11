Advertisement

Beloit identifies chemicals that forced Powerhouse evacuation

The Beloit College Powerhouse is evacuated after a hazardous material incident, on Nov. 10, 2021.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit offered new details Thursday regarding the hazardous material spill the previous day that forced the evacuation of the Beloit College Powerhouse. Emergency crews also shut down stretches of Pleasant Street and the riverwalk as part of their cleanup efforts.

According to the new statement a driver delivering pool chemicals to the Powerhouse accidentally switched the muriatic acid and chlorine lines. The new mixture emitted a gas plume that sent several people to the hospital.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the city, Sarah Lock, reported three people ended up going to the hospital for treatment and others were treated at the scene. The incident, which was reported around 10 a.m., shut down the street and the riverwalk for more than four hours while crews cleaned up the area.

No citations were issued for the incident.

Muriatic acid, also known as hydrochloric acid, is a clear solution with a strong smell and is used in laboratory and industrial settings. Lock stated the delivery was meant for a pool. The company delivering the chemicals was identified as Viking Chemical Company.

