Advertisement

Bus driver shortage: Middleton schools consider changes to walk zones

A school bus at Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District
A school bus at Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Faced with a “critical” bus driver shortage, the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District says it hopes to reduce the number of bus routes and could change who has to walk to school.

Increasing the walk zone is an option on the table, according to Shannon Valladolid, a district spokesperson.

Right now, students can ride the bus if they live at least 1.1 miles from the school they attend. The school board is considering a recommendation to increase the distance, requiring bus riders to live at least two miles away from school.

In a video to parents published Wednesday, Superintendent Dana Monogue said the district is short eight bus drivers. “Rather than make a significant change during the school year that will disrupt services for our families and students, such as increasing the walk zone. we are reaching out to you for help,” she said.

“We are looking at condensing our bus routes before we make any changes to walk zones,” Valladolid wrote to NBC15. She said families can help the district meet its goal by opting out of bus rides.

“Is two miles a doable walk?” Claire Mankey, who walks her daughter to Sauk Trail Elementary School, said. “I guess that depends a lot on the individual. I mean, ideally, there would be enough bus drivers and we would have that access.”

Seventh grader Adala Alnotery, who attends Kromrey Middle School, said, “I just think that it is a little not fair for [those with] disabilities and younger kids that can’t exactly stand a long walk from home to school.”

The school bus industry continues to experience a “critical” shortage of drivers, according to Cherie Hime, executive director of the Wisconsin School Bus Association. She said many school districts around the country have expanded the walking distance.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Dodge County locates missing woman, suspect in custody
The School District of Beloit canceled class citing safety concerns surrounding a protest...
Beloit school district cancels all classes over planned protest, cites safety
Undefeated Edgewood loses in court; out of playoffs
Edgewood High loses WIAA appeal, court date set for Friday

Latest News

Past students of former Madison East High teacher seek damages from him, MMSD in civil lawsuit
MMSD outlines safety plan at Madison East following lunchtime fights
Library books
Evers vetoes education bill meant to help ‘at-risk’ readers
COVID-19
Consolidated Elementary temporarily switches to virtual learning due to COVID-19
Members chosen for committee in search for next UW System President