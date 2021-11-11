Cassville schools unveil Veterans Honor Wall

CASSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A new wall of honor was unveiled on Thursday morning at Cassville High School.

The Veterans Honor Wall includes 179 faces of former students who have served in different branches of the military.

Social Studies teacher Rebecca Mai has worked on the project for about two years.

“All of these faces just show how patriotic this town is,” said Mai.

She says she first got the idea from a colleague who created a temporary exhibit at a school in Minnesota.

“I thought it was a really great idea,” said Mai. “I decided if I wanted to do something like that, I wanted to make it permanent.”

Mai’s project to honor veterans is also a personal one. Her grandfather served in the Korean War and she accompanied him on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

“It was just the most amazing experience,” said Mai. “Seeing the gratitude they all had that day just being recognized like that was really inspiring.”

In May of 2020, Mai got her first submissions of Cassville veterans and soon she started receiving dozens more.

“It was word of mouth,” said Mai. “It was the power of social media that helped us spread the word.”

The wall features veterans from as early as the Civil War and as recent as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“We can say people from Cassville had a part in history and have made this country what it is today,” said Mai.

Jared Kasten graduated from Cassville High School in 2000. He went on to serve in the U.S. Navy for the next five years.

He says he was surprised to see just how many veterans call Cassville home.

“The stories that those pictures could probably tell is really striking to me,” said Kasten.

Dennis Upenna is also a U.S. Navy Veteran. He spent one year in Vietnam after graduating from Cassville High School in 1967.

“It shows the commitment that our past graduates here have made not only to their community but to their country,” said Upenna.

He says he felt it was his responsibility to sign up for the service.

“Those experiences I had in the military were experiences that you wouldn’t get any other way,” said Upenna. “They’re all things that young people need to think about and maybe take advantage of some day.”

The Veterans Honor Wall will be a living wall. Future students who become veterans will be added to the wall in years to come.

