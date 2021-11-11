Advertisement

Connaughton helps Bucks recover, top Knicks after blown lead

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton drives the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton drives the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Pat Connaughton scored a season-high 23 points, making three late 3-pointers to swing a wild second half back in Milwaukee’s favor, and the Bucks blew a 24-point lead before beating the New York Knicks 112-100.

Less than a week after the Knicks came from 21 down to win 113-98 at Milwaukee, the Bucks opened a 70-46 cushion midway through the third quarter.

But the Knicks’ reserves wiped that away and the game was tied with 5 minutes to play.

But Connaughton’s 3-pointers reopened a 10-point lead with 2:05 remaining and Grayson Allen added another pair to put it away.

