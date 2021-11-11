Evers, Johnson honor troops on Veterans Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers teamed up with Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp and the heads of the various executive branch agencies to honor American servicemen and women who have served or are still serving their nation.

In a video message that included a round robin of secretaries, Evers said, on behalf of his administration, they are “honoring Veterans Day and all of the brave folds who’ve sacrificed and served our country.”

“Every day – but especially today – we pay respects to those who have served in our armed forces as well as those serving right here in Wisconsin and abroad even today,” he continued. Among those abroad currently are members of the 115th Fighter Wing who are serving in Saudi Arabia.

The Democratic governor’s message went on to discuss how the state can give back to former and currently military members and “support you as you’ve supported us.” The administrations specifically cited providing access to healthcare, including mental and behavioral health and finding a job or training for one as avenues in which the government can help them.

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, too, paid tribute to the men and women in uniform, describing them as “the finest among us” and saying how they answered the call of duty when they took their oath to defend the Constitution.

“For more than two centuries, millions of brave men and women have been willing to offer their time, their courage, even their lives to defend our freedom,” he wrote. “Let us all pause to remember and express our gratitude to them all and to their families.”

The Republican senator concluded by crediting their sacrifice for the United States being for nearly 250 years “a free nation and a beacon of hope to all people.”

