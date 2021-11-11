Grant Co. man dies of injuries after weekend four-wheeler crash

GLEN HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A Grant County man has died of his injuries after being ejected from a four-wheeler he was operating over the weekend, authorities say.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports Justin Irish, 38, was driving north on Dugway Road, which is a gravel road, the morning of Saturday, Nov. 6 in Glen Haven Township.

Officials say when he tried to turn, he lost control due to the speed. He drove into the southbound lane where he later hit a tree.

The sheriff’s office continued, saying the man was ejected from the vehicle. Authorities responded to the scene around 8:05 a.m.

Officials took the man to a Grant Co. hospital and he was later air-lifted to University Hospital in Madison.

The sheriff’s office said Irish succumbed to his injuries Wednesday night.

The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, Glen Haven Fire and First Responders and West Grant EMS were all called to the crash.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.