Hendriks, Hader selected as top MLB relievers of 2021

Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader walks to the dugout after being taken out of the game during the...
Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader walks to the dugout after being taken out of the game during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Chicago’s Liam Hendriks earned his second straight Mariano Rivera Award as the American League Reliever of the Year and Milwaukee’s Josh Hader won his third Trevor Hoffman Award as the National League Reliever of the Year.

Hendriks had an 8-3 record and 38 saves in 44 chances with a 2.54 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 71 innings during his first season with the White Sox.

Hader was 4-2 with a career-best 1.23 ERA and 34 saves in 35 chances. He also won in 2018 and ‘19.

