Hy-Vee offers veterans a free breakfast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hy-Vee stores across the country are celebrating Veterans Day by serving complimentary breakfast.

In Madison, the Hy-Vee on E Washington Ave is serving breakfast from 6:00 to 10:00 Thursday morning.

Veterans and their families can come and enjoy a full continental breakfast, including eggs, bacon, hashbrown casserole and more. There is also a pick-up option available, with packaged breakfasts to-go.

Last year, over 600 people came out for breakfast, so this year, the staff is making sure there is plenty of room. There is seating in the dining and bar area, along with overflow seating outside the deli.

Across the U.S., Hy-Vee expects to serve roughly 75,000 veterans at 250 locations. The chain is also offering veterans a 15% discount for Veterans Day.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.