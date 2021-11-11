LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move that surprised some, 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse testified on his behalf on Wednesday during his double-homicide trial.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 years old at the time of the alleged shooting, is accused of killing two people and wounding a third with an AR-style firearm during protests in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.

LeBron James was among those who criticized Rittenhouse, who broke down into tears during his recount of the shooting situation.

“That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court,” James tweeted.

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

Following the tweet from the Northeast Ohio native, others came to the defense of the accused killer Rittenhouse.

Here’s a wealthy grown man making fun of a kid, as that kid recounted being attacked. Lebron is one of the most vile public figures in our country. Total coward. pic.twitter.com/hGjMIWbEPl — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) November 11, 2021

If you are suggesting he was somehow faking it, then he is a much better actor than you were in Space Jam. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) November 11, 2021

Rittenhouse’s reaction prompted the judge to call a 10-minute break so that he could regain his composure and continue testifying.

During his past court proceedings, Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty to homicide and reckless endangerment charges.

Court hearings continued on Thursday.

