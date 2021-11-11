Advertisement

Madison PD search for 22-year-old man last seen Wednesday

Dondreon Conklin, 22, last seen in the Verona area Wednesday.
Dondreon Conklin, 22, last seen in the Verona area Wednesday.(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a 22-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday in the Verona area.

According to an incident report, authorities want to check on the welfare of Dondreon Conklin.

Conklin is described as a Black man, standing 5′5″ tall and weighing about 150 pounds. Police say he may be wearing a spring/fall silver jacket that is reflective and black and white Vans shoes.

Anyone who sees Conklin is urged to call MPD at 608-255-2345 or by calling 911.

