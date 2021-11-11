Madison PD search for 22-year-old man last seen Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a 22-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday in the Verona area.

According to an incident report, authorities want to check on the welfare of Dondreon Conklin.

Conklin is described as a Black man, standing 5′5″ tall and weighing about 150 pounds. Police say he may be wearing a spring/fall silver jacket that is reflective and black and white Vans shoes.

Anyone who sees Conklin is urged to call MPD at 608-255-2345 or by calling 911.

