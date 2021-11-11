Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Walmart Supercenter customers will be able to save time shopping thanks to a newly remodeled store on the city’s east side.

The company announced its location at 4198 Nakoosa Trail has completed a “much-anticipated” renovation project aimed at making shopping more convenient.

The Apparel Department at Walmart will have improved signage, plus the produce department will have a better layout that more clearly reflects customers’ shopping patterns.

Burlington Supercenter manager Rebecca Edwards was excited for the remodels to help customers shop efficiently.

“We can’t wait for Wisconsin customers to see our newly-remodeled Supercenter,” Edwards said. “Walmart is continuously investing in new ways to make shopping easier.”

The Walmart Supercenter in Burlington on the 1900 block of Milwaukee Avenue and the Walmart Neighborhood Market on the 7000 block of W Main Street in Milwaukee are also being remodeled.

