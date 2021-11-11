More Wis. counties hit critically high levels of COVID-19 disease activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of Wisconsin counties listed at critically high levels of COVID-19 disease activities has doubled Wednesday from the previous week.

Data from the Dept. of Health Services show eight counties are at critically high levels, which includes Marquette County in south central Wisconsin. The other seven counties are all located in northern Wisconsin.

Dane County has remained at high levels of disease activity since Oct. 20. Currently, Dane Co. has a case burden of 315.6 cases per 100,000 people. Menominee County also dropped to high levels of disease activity, while Rock and Milwaukee increased to very high levels.

DHS reports Wisconsin as a whole is at very high levels of disease activity, with a case burden of 625.9 cases per 100,000 people.

This is the second day in a row DHS confirmed more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases. Three thousand, three hundred and seventy cases were added Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average rose to 2,453 Wednesday, reaching similar numbers seen one month ago in Wisconsin.

There have been 816,427 cases reported since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Twenty-one people have died, according to DHS’ dashboard Wednesday, bringing the rolling average for new deaths up slightly to 14. Over 8,600 people have died in total.

DHS noted it identified errors Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccine data reporting for Nov. 5, resulting in errors in the number of people who have been vaccinated. The agency anticipates having the vaccine dashboard updated by Friday.

Today's #COVID19_WI update, and a note. During the course of regular data auditing, we identified errors in data... Posted by Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

