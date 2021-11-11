Advertisement

No. 20 Badgers lose RB Mellusi to season-ending knee injury

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) cuts away from Purdue cornerback Dedrick Mackey (1)...
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) cuts away from Purdue cornerback Dedrick Mackey (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — No. 20 Wisconsin has lost leading rusher Chez Mellusi for the rest of the season.

He injured his left knee in last weekend’s win over Rutgers. Coach Paul Chryst says the Clemson transfer won’t play again this season and likely wouldn’t be available for spring practice.

Mellusi had rushed for 815 yards this season to rank fifth in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin carries a five-game winning streak into Saturday’s home game with Northwestern.

