Posting your child’s vaccine card on social media could be a mistake

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As pediatric vaccinations pick up across Wisconsin, a new warning for parents could protect families from becoming the victims of scammers.

Vaccine cards are given to a person after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The card is issued by the CDC and is filled out by the vaccine provider who administered the shot. The card’s purpose is to serve as documentation of when the dose was administered and where. With vaccine mandates and requirements in place across the country, these cards have proven to be important documents to hold on to.

Now that children ages 5-11 are eligible to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 pediatric vaccine, vaccination clinics have started and pharmacies are administering shots. Just like adults, kids are also given a vaccine card after completing their vaccination.

While some parents may want to share the milestone of their child receiving the COVID vaccine with friends and family on social media, Wisconsin’s Better Business Bureau says the same risks that apply to adults are important to remember. “Nothing that you post on social media is private. Even if your page is locked. It’s not private,” said Tiffany Bernhardt Schultz.

Schultz is the Southwest Wisconsin Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau. She says vaccine cards hold enough information for scammers to use to their advantage. “When you post something personal such as a vaccine card, it has enough information for the scammers to match it up with other info they can find either on the dark web or a simple Google search,” Schultz warns.

Schultz says while there have not yet been reports of this happening in Wisconsin, there are national reports of people being contacted by fraudulent companies phishing for personal information after a vaccine card was posted online. In the worse of cases, this could lead to identify theft.

“Let’s say that they have your name. They can match that up with an address and a social security number found on the dark web. With that information, a scammer can open credit in a child’s name and take advantage of that credit unbeknownst to anybody until that child tries to open credit for themselves when they’re old enough to do so,” said Schultz.

This could lead to poor credit history and false information being reported to the credit bureaus before a child is even old enough to apply for student loans, a car, or credit cards.

For those still wishing to share child’s vaccination status on social media, some simple reminders can keep your personal information protected.

Instead of posting a vaccine card online, Schultz suggests posting a photo of a sticker or adding a frame to your profile photo. If you still find yourself wanting to post the card, blur or cover your name, birthday, or any other personal information.

