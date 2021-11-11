Advertisement

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly

Rock County Sheriff vehicle
Rock County Sheriff vehicle(23 WIFR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy who had been a member of the force for more than 16 years.

The Sheriff’s Office described the death of Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly as untimely and unexpected. It did note that Kaderly’s death Thursday occurred while he was off-duty; however, its statement did not say how he died.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Deputy Kaderly’s family and friends as they begin to mourn his loss,” Sheriff Troy Knudson wrote.

After joining the Sheriff’s Office in August 2005, Kaderly served in the Patrol Division working both first and third shifts, the statement added. He was also a member of the Recreational Safety Team.

Knudson said funeral arrangements are pending.

