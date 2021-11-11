Advertisement

Saturday’s the last Dane Co. Farmer’s Market of the year at the Capitol

Dane Co. Farmer's Market returns to the State Capitol Square on June 19, 2021.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Time’s running out to head down to the Dane Co. Farmer’s Market. This Saturday will be the last time this year that shoppers can head to the Square downtown to do some shopping.

This weekend’s final farmer’s market of 2021 outside the Capitol is yet another sign of the changing seasons, coming just a day after a touch of snow is expected to fall on Madison. At least, Mother Nature granted us on last warm one last week.

As usual, venders will be out there from 6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

The pandemic delayed the move downtown this year, with the first one not being held there until June 19, after a year spent in the Alliant Energy Center parking lot.

While Saturdays at the Square may be done, organizers remind shoppers that the markets are not. Two Holiday Dane Co. Farmer’s Markets are already set for Nov. 20, Dec. 4, Dec. 18 at the Monona Terrace, while the Late Winter Market fires up January 8 at Garver Feed Mill and runs through early April.

