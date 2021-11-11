Advertisement

Status of QBs dominates discussion as Seahawks visit Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first half of an NFL football game...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.(Rick Scuteri | AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The status of each team’s starting quarterback is the center of attention as the Seattle Seahawks attempt to beat the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field for the first time in over two decades.

Seattle’s Russell Wilson is practicing again after missing three games with an injured finger on his throwing hand that required surgery.

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers isn’t practicing but has expressed optimism he will play Sunday after a positive COVID-19 test prevented him from joining the Packers for their 13-7 loss at Kansas City.

Seattle is seeking its first victory at Green Bay since 1999.

