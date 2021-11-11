Advertisement

Teen pleads no contest to charges in fatal mall shooting

Dezman Ellis is accused of shooting and killing Jovannie Frausto, 19, and shooting and injuring...
Dezman Ellis is accused of shooting and killing Jovannie Frausto, 19, and shooting and injuring Colt Lemmers, at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute on January 31.(Grand Chute Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused in a fatal shooting at a suburban Appleton mall early this year has pleaded no contest to criminal charges.

Eighteen-year-old Dezman Ellis entered the plea to second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless endangering safety in Outagamie County Circuit Court Wednesday.

While visiting the mall on Jan. 31, Ellis, who was 17 at the time, shot and killed Jovanni Frausto during a dispute about a girlfriend. A bystander was also hurt in the shooting.

Several law enforcement agencies responded and led guests to safety.

