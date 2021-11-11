UW Health looks to hire dozens for environmental, culinary services positions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Amid a nationwide worker shortage, UW Health is hosting a career event focused on hiring those in environmental and food service positions.

There are 50 openings for environmental services positions and 35 openings for culinary services.

The health system noted these “often-unsung heroes” provide healthy food options for staff and patients all day and night, as well as keep people safe by disinfecting common areas like operating rooms.

Marvel Browne, career pathways recruitment coordinator, noted that potential employees will receive a minimum wage of $15 an hour, paid time off, health insurance and free bus passes. They could also receive a $1,000 signing bonus.

“We’re excited to share these career advancement opportunities with the community,” Browne said. “We can conduct in-person, day-of interviews with applicants who apply in advance online or those who apply onsite at the event.”

Berenice Sanchez, an environmental services technician at UW Health, has worked in the role for 15 years and says she sees how she can be a part of a patient’s care.

“In our position, we can chat with patients and try to make their days a little brighter,” Sanchez said. “If we are working in their rooms, we get to listen to them or chat with them and maybe make them feel a little better.”

The hiring event takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Best Western InnTowner Hotel at 2424 University Avenue.

