Wet End To The Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin was treated to an extraordinary stretch of weather to welcome November. In fact, the stretch actually started back on Halloween weekend. But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. After 12 days without measurable precipitation in Madison, an active pattern returns with major changes as we move into the weekend.

A warm front moving in from the south will bring scattered showers Thursday night. That rain will become more steady and widespread by Thursday morning and into the midday hours as a cold front approaches from the west. This will bring stead light to moderate rainfall to the area. That rain will start to taper off on the backside of the cold front Thursday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals look to be in the quarter to half inch range with higher totals near an inch possible along the Mississippi.

Some much needed rain expected over the next 24-36 hours. Rain totals of a quarter to half inch look likely with higher... Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

While the main part of our next weathermaker will move eastward into the weekend, there will be enough remaining energy to keep some moisture around. As colder air filters in, this means rain showers will mix with snow showers starting Friday and remaining possible both Saturday and Sunday. The coverage and moisture won’t be all that widespread, but everyone should see their first snowflakes of the season.

FIRST SNOW OF YEAR: Yes, the first snowflakes of the season are expected through the weekend. No, it will not be an... Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

The big question on everyone’s mind is if we will see accumulation. At this point, we are not expecting much in the way of accumulation. It is possible that some localized areas pick up a quick dusting on grassy surfaces, but that looks to be the extent of any real concerns. The combination of warm air and ground temperatures are the contributing factor to limiting any accumulation and travel concerns. However, roadways will be wet along with some gusty winds and caution should be exercised if you are traveling through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.