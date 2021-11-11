Advertisement

Wet End Of Week

Rain Ahead
By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Big changes as we head into the weekend. A developing low-pressure system will move into southern Wisconsin tonight. This will bring periods of rain into Friday morning. Being in the warm sector, temperatures will drop a few degrees this evening and then hold steady, if not climb, by early Friday. Gusty winds can also be expected.

Friday will be a wild ride as rain is likely through midday. After the rain moves out, gusty winds will usher in colder conditions with falling temperatures into the 30s. This will allow rain showers to mix with snow showers.  Another weak disturbance will move through this weekend keeping rain and snow showers around.

At this point, accumulations don’t look likely outside of a quick dusting on grassy surfaces.

