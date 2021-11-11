Wisconsin racks up 10,000 COVID-19 cases in 3 days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin has confirmed more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases in just three days, according to data from the Department of Health Services.

DHS reports 3,626 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the total number ever confirmed in the state up to 820,173.

This is the third day in a row where the daily case count has exceeded 3,000. The last time DHS reported a stretch this long of cases over 3,000 was the week of Sept. 14-17.

The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases continues to shoot up, hitting 2,576 on Thursday. You would have to go back to Oct. 8 to find a higher rolling average.

COVID-19 cases among children show an upward trend in those ages 14-17 and those ages 4-8. During the week of Oct. 31, 1,493 children ages 14-17 and 1,200 children ages 4-8 tested positive for the virus.

DHS pointed out Thursday that the percent of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for COVID-19 reached 9.7% . The last time this metric ascended higher than 9% was the week of Oct. 9.

Health officials updated data on COVID-19 hospitalizations, showing an uptick in patients hospitalized and in the ICU with COVID-19. The average number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen to 962 this week and there is an average of 265 patients in Wisconsin ICUs.

Twelve people have died from COVID-19, DHS reports Thursday, bringing the rolling average number of deaths down to 12. Wisconsin hit 8,700 COVID-19 deaths ever from the virus on Thursday, as well.

DHS has not updated its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard Thursday and noted the day before that it would likely not have numbers until Friday due to a reporting error from Walgreens. The company is making corrections to its vaccination records across the country. DHS noted people who got vaccinated at a Walgreens pharmacy may be temporarily unable to access their COVID-19 vaccination record in the state’s immunization registry, but can access them by contacting their local Walgreens pharmacy or their online Walgreens account.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.