13-year-old dog stolen from Village of Mazomanie home

VILLAGE OF MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 13-year-old dog was stolen Thursday evening from a home in the Village of Mazomanie, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Deputies say the dog, whose name is Jackson, was taken between 6 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. Thursday from his home on the 10 block of Wall Court.

Jackson is a German Short Haired Pointer, brown in color and weighs about 70 pounds.

Deputies report there was no forced entry into the home and say nothing else was taken.

Anyone else with information on this dog is urged to contact the Dane Co. Communications Center at 608-255-2345.

