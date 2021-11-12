Dollar General, DoorDash team up to offer same-day delivery
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dollar General announced Thursday that it is teaming up with DoorDash to provide same-day delivery of various items, including to people here in Wisconsin.
DoorDash will be able to deliver household items, food and cleaning supplies at the same low prices Dollar General offers.
Tom Pickett, chief revenue officer at DoorDash, said the collaboration is an exciting one.
“We are thrilled to partner with Dollar General to provide customers across the country with convenient access to the everyday essentials they need at the affordable price points they have come to trust,” said Pickett. “With this partnership, we are proud to expand our services to areas that traditionally have not had access to same-day delivery.”
Customers will be able to order products and receive them in under an hour on average. Customers can receive 30% off their first Dollar General order from Nov. 11 through Nov. 24, where the total is $20 or later, in celebration of the partnership.
A Dollar General spokesperson listed the following cities as offering Door Dash:
MONROE
SUN PRAIRIE
SOUTH MILWAUKEE
RIVER FALLS
APPLETON
GREEN BAY
OCONTO
KAUKAUNA
CRIVITZ
BELOIT
LAKE MILLS
WATERTOWN
ABBOTSFORD
WAUPUN
NEW LONDON
BERLIN
STEVENS POINT
WEST BEND
TOMAHAWK
WISCONSIN RAPIDS
COTTAGE GROVE
JANESVILLE
COLUMBUS
MCFARLAND
RICE LAKE
RHINELANDER
SCHOFIELD
STOUGHTON
MUKWONAGO
WEST ALLIS
EAST TROY
KENOSHA
MAUSTON
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN WI
TWIN LAKES
BLACK RIVER FALLS
MENASHA
REEDSBURG
LAKE WISSOTA
MILWAUKEE
SUPERIOR
PESHTIGO
WEST SALEM
RACINE
EAU CLAIRE
SOMERSET
ROBERTS
PRESCOTT
GENOA CITY
NORTH FOND DU LAC
ELKHORN
SAINT FRANCIS
WAUPACA
FOX LAKE
TWO RIVERS
MERRILL
TREVOR
WEST ALLIS
WAUKESHA
NEENAH
MARSHFIELD
KIMBERLY
FOND DU LAC
LAKE GENEVA
SLINGER
WATERFORD
PORT WASHINGTON
NIAGARA
MADISON
KRONENWETTER
PORTAGE
PLOVER
