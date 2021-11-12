Dollar General, DoorDash team up to offer same-day delivery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dollar General announced Thursday that it is teaming up with DoorDash to provide same-day delivery of various items, including to people here in Wisconsin.

DoorDash will be able to deliver household items, food and cleaning supplies at the same low prices Dollar General offers.

Tom Pickett, chief revenue officer at DoorDash, said the collaboration is an exciting one.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dollar General to provide customers across the country with convenient access to the everyday essentials they need at the affordable price points they have come to trust,” said Pickett. “With this partnership, we are proud to expand our services to areas that traditionally have not had access to same-day delivery.”

Customers will be able to order products and receive them in under an hour on average. Customers can receive 30% off their first Dollar General order from Nov. 11 through Nov. 24, where the total is $20 or later, in celebration of the partnership.

A Dollar General spokesperson listed the following cities as offering Door Dash:

MONROE

SUN PRAIRIE

SOUTH MILWAUKEE

RIVER FALLS

APPLETON

GREEN BAY

OCONTO

KAUKAUNA

CRIVITZ

BELOIT

LAKE MILLS

WATERTOWN

ABBOTSFORD

WAUPUN

NEW LONDON

BERLIN

STEVENS POINT

WEST BEND

TOMAHAWK

WISCONSIN RAPIDS

COTTAGE GROVE

JANESVILLE

COLUMBUS

MCFARLAND

RICE LAKE

RHINELANDER

SCHOFIELD

STOUGHTON

MUKWONAGO

WEST ALLIS

EAST TROY

KENOSHA

MAUSTON

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN WI

TWIN LAKES

BLACK RIVER FALLS

MENASHA

REEDSBURG

LAKE WISSOTA

MILWAUKEE

SUPERIOR

PESHTIGO

WEST SALEM

RACINE

EAU CLAIRE

SOMERSET

ROBERTS

PRESCOTT

GENOA CITY

NORTH FOND DU LAC

ELKHORN

SAINT FRANCIS

WAUPACA

FOX LAKE

TWO RIVERS

MERRILL

TREVOR

WAUKESHA

NEENAH

MARSHFIELD

KIMBERLY

FOND DU LAC

LAKE GENEVA

SLINGER

WATERFORD

PORT WASHINGTON

NIAGARA

MADISON

KRONENWETTER

PORTAGE

PLOVER

