First Snowfall Of The Season

Warm Temperatures Limit Accumulation
A dusting of snow is likely for southern Wisconsin on Friday.
By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we move through the month of November, snow chances become more and more likely. And wouldn’t you know, the seasons first accumulating snowfall is in the cards for our Friday as a wintry pattern settles in for the weekend. In fact, we are running late in fall to see the first flakes of the year. That should have happened by October 15th. Our first measurable snowfall, under an inch, coincidentally averages November 12th. Our first inch or more snow event typically happens by November 25th.

A strong area of low-pressure to our north will lead to very unstable air across southern Wisconsin Friday. With the very cold air aloft, this will lead to numerous snow showers throughout the day. These snow showers will be more convective in nature and the heavier snow squalls could look rather impressive at times. Those heavier pockets of snow will give us our best shot of accumulations. If we were to see sticking snow, it would likely be just a quick covering on elevated and grassy surfaces.

SNOW MAKES A RETURN: Just in time for the morning commute, snow showers make a return. Friday will feature snow showers throughout the day. Another chance of light snow possible Saturday into Sunday.

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Thursday, November 11, 2021

While temperatures will be cold enough to produce snow up in the clouds, at ground level we will likely be just above the freezing mark. This combined with very warm ground temperatures for this time of year will limit accumulations locally. This will also limit any real threat of slick roadways or shoveling snow. With that being said, heavier snow will reduce visibility and lead to wet roadways. Add in gusty winds and you will want to take it easy on the roadways.

While Friday’s snow likely won’t amount to much, there is another opportunity of snowfall moving through the weekend. A clipper-like system will move through the area Saturday night and Sunday. This one looks to have a bit more moisture and colder temperatures. While it is still a few days out, it appears a more widespread covering of snow will be possible. Stay tuned for more on this system as we move through the next couple of days.

