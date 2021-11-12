Friday’s First Snowfall doesn’t Stick; First Accumulation Possible Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first snowfall of the season is here! Occasional snow showers won’t deliver much of an accumulation, but we’ll see the white stuff on and off throughout the day.

An area of low-pressure is positioned over MN/WI Friday morning. Snow showers were rotating around the low - with much colder air aloft. Friday will be marked by occasional snow showers. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy and windy conditions with highs only climbing into the upper 30s. A few snow showers could be moderate to heavy - leading to reduced visibility and a slushy accumulation at most. Snow showers will wrap up later this evening. Since ground temperatures are still well-above freezing & air temperatures won’t dip below 32°, accumulations will be minimal. Outside of a snow burst, we may only see a dusting on grassy & elevated surfaces.

Clouds stick around tonight with lows falling back into the lower 30s.

Saturday will say cloudy, but dry as colder air filters into the region. Highs remain in the upper 30s.

A clipper system will dive down from the NW late Saturday night into Sunday. Snow showers are expected with this system - leading to the first accumulations of the season. 1″+ totals are possible. Stay tuned to updated totals and track later this weekend. Snow wraps up by Sunday evening. Highs will drop into the mid 30s Sunday and Monday. At least the sunshine is back at the start of next week!

Clouds build with another advancing system on Tuesday, but highs are expected to soar into the upper 40s - near 50°. There is a chance of showers late Tuesday into Wednesday.

