Improved ambulance services included in Madison’s 2022 budget

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Common Council approved the 2022 city budget Thursday night, including increased spending to improve ambulance services in the southeast portion of the city.

The plan is to hire ten new paramedic positions in the fire department to staff an ambulance at Station 14 in order to decrease response times.

“Madison’s southeast side has been advocating for an ambulance at Station 14 for many years,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

The neighborhoods near Station 14 were previously dependent on ambulances from fire stations at Cottage Grove Road, Badger Road and Lien Road for emergency response. This dependence created a domino effect leaving some areas uncovered, explained Rhodes-Conway.

“The area has not had adequate ambulance and emergency transport service,” said District 16 Alder Jael Currie. “I am pleased and relieved that with the passage of my operating amendment, the Madison Fire Department can staff that ambulance, and provide equitable, quality service to all parts of the City.”

A ninth ambulance included in the budget will also help to decrease the response time for medic units, which are experiencing a city-wide shortage. Madison fire officials say this will save lives.

“The addition of an ambulance serving the southeast side of Madison will greatly decrease response times across the city, ensuring that our members are able to effectively deliver life-saving service to all of our citizens no matter their zip code,” Firefighters Local 311 President Mahlon Mitchell said.

Mitchell thanked the city’s mayor and the Common Council for approving this funding.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.