Iowa State Patrol Trooper Benda swerved to miss a deer before fatal crash

Trooper Ted Benda.
Trooper Ted Benda.(Courtesy: Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol on Friday said the crash that killed Trooper Ted Benda happened when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer while driving at high speed responding to a call.

On Oct. 14, Benda was heading southbound on Highway 51 to assist the Clayton County Sheriff for a call for service.

“Due to this evasive action, the Dodge Charger lost traction, entered into the east ditch, and struck an embankment on the driver’s side,” The Iowa State Patrol said. “The vehicle then rolled, coming to rest on the driver’s side.”

Benda was airlifted to the hospital after the crash. He later died from his injuries.

Benda was laid to rest at a funeral service at Waukon High School on Oct. 27.

In a release, The Iowa State Patrol said it is continuing to support Trooper Benda’s wife Holly and their four children. A memorial fund has been established at the FreedomBank in Waukon.

