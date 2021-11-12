Advertisement

Madison diocese directs parishes not to hold vaccine clinics

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Madison Catholic Diocese has instructed its 102 parishes not to host coronavirus vaccination clinics in their schools and churches.

The diocese directive follows federal action which recently made children ages 5 to 11 eligible for the pediatric vaccine.

Diocese spokesperson Brent King says the Diocese wants to maintain its “neutrality” on whether to get one of the vaccines approved for children and adults.

King said in a statement, “the Diocese has not and will not wade into the polarizing and political environment surrounding this issue, especially as it could potentially pressure individuals to act against their consciences.”

