MAPS: Here’s the route & road closures for Sunday’s Madison Marathon

Races will begin at 7 a.m. Sunday at the state Capitol.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers will have to plan ahead this Sunday if they intend to travel to Madison, as closures will be in place for the city’s marathon.

The City of Madison stated races will begin at 7 a.m. at the state Capitol.

Drivers will only be allowed to cross into the Madison Marathon race route when there are big enough gaps in the runners. Police will be located throughout the course to assist with traffic flow. (Click slideshow above to see all maps)

Runners will go through various locations, including the UW Arboretum, UW- Madison campus and Warner Park. The City noted the last runners should finish by 1:30 p.m. at the Capitol.

The City of Madison included maps with a full list of closures on its website.

