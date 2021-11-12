Advertisement

MPD searching for hit-and-run suspect that injured one person

The suspect is accused of striking a bicyclist.
The Madison Police Dept. released this photo of a suspect vehicle in a Nov. 8, 2021,...
The Madison Police Dept. released this photo of a suspect vehicle in a Nov. 8, 2021, hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. released a surveillance photo of a white sedan that investigators suspect was involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week in which a bicyclist was injured.

MPD described the vehicle as a white Nissan Sentra, or similar compact car, and noted that it may have sustained substantial damage to its front end or windshield.

A 21-year-old bicyclist was hurt in the wreck, which occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday, near the intersection of Fish Hatchery Rd. and S. Park St., the initial report indicated. That individual was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

