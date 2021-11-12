Advertisement

Nonprofit dance team finds a home after hardship

By Michelle Baik
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A dance team was on the brink of shutdown when it was hit with an eviction notice early this year, but this fall, the dancers are starting a new chapter.

The Dynamic Badgerettes, run by a performing arts nonprofit called The House Inc., are at capacity with more than fifty dancers enrolled. Coach Clyde Mayberry said, “They’re pouring in. We literally have a waitlist, like, ‘Wow, this is so dope.’”

For the majorette-style dance team, it wasn’t always this way. In March, Mayberry said the number of students had dwindled from the pandemic and were down to 18.

NBC15 met the Badgerettes when they were practicing from an 800-square feet makeshift dance studio. Missed payments had piled up, and eviction was in sight.

“It just made me feel worried, like what if we never got to dance again?” 15-year-old Taira Anderson said.

Other dancers, including Head Captain Kierra Hodges, said the team was impacted by doors nearly closing. “I feel like that put a lot of stress on girls because this is like a safe space for us to get away from everything else that we’re dealing with, maybe at home or at school,” she said.

Meanwhile, throughout the summer, Mayberry was on the hunt for a new home. He said just two weeks before the start of the fall season, he found what he was looking for in an old dance studio on Madison’s west side.

“When this came about I walked through and I was like, ‘God, did you literally just build this for us?’ This was why we had to wait,” he said. Mayberry noted the wide space, mirrors and spring floors that are important to dancers.

“We’re like, ‘Oh wow, this is nice,’” Anderson said. “We see all the pictures up and the new features, and we’ve had stuff this nice but not this nice, you know?”

To create a space for community youth, community adults had helped raise nearly $50 thousand. Mayberry said it was enough to pay the remainder of the old lease and an entire year’s worth of the new one.

“I guess from our mess—a message came. I guess trouble sometimes brings good luck,” Mayberry said.

With enrollment at capacity, Mayberry said his new goal is to raise enough money to build additional studio space.

