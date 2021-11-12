Advertisement

Renowned cellist to perform with Madison Symphony Orchestra

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Renowned Cellist Thomas Mesa will be joining the Madison Symphony Orchestra this weekend.

Mesa was described by the New York Concert Review as “Mr. Mesa’s playing had a musical intensity that was commanding in every detail.”

He talks about how it feels to be back after the COVID-19 pandemic and where he’s performing now for live audiences.

