Renowned cellist to perform with Madison Symphony Orchestra

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Renowned Cellist Thomas Mesa will be joining the Madison Symphony Orchestra this weekend.

Mesa was described by the New York Concert Review as “Mr. Mesa’s playing had a musical intensity that was commanding in every detail.”

He talks about how it feels to be back after the COVID-19 pandemic and where he’s performing now for live audiences.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.