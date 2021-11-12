Advertisement

Rock Co. officials identify teen who died after crash

(Gray)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 11, 2021
TOWN OF NEWARK, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials have identified the Beloit teenager Thursday who died after a vehicle crash.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office says Silas Wam, 17, was pronounced dead at a local hospital where he was taken after the crash that occurred Wednesday. Authorities’ preliminary investigation has found Wam died as a result of the injuries he received from the wreck.

Officials are conducting additional testing.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office is still investigating this death.

Deputies responded around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday to a one-vehicle crash in a field near State Highway 213 between South Kettle Road and South Smythe School Road in the Town of Newark.

Deputies’ investigation determined the car was driving northbound on State Highway 213 when it drifted to the right shoulder, went off the roadway and down a ravine. The vehicle came back uphill, then struck a tree and old power pole before stopping in a field east of South Kettle Road.

Officials say he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Fire and rescue crews from the Village of Orfordville and the City of Beloit assisted with the crash.

