Sheriff’s Office investigation into Madison officer sex allegations ends; MPD’s continues

The timetable on the investigation’s conclusion is still unclear.
Investigation into an MPD lieutenant continues as the Dane County Sheriff's Office concludes its investigation.(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky and Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office wrapped up its portion of the investigation into a Madison Police Department lieutenant’s alleged sexual encounter inside a police cruiser, a spokesperson for the agency reported.

Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer confirmed Thursday that the Sheriff’s Office’s role has concluded, but she was unable to provide details about what investigators determined.

MPD’s investigation into the lieutenant’s behavior continues, the department told NBC15 News, following the Sheriff’s Office update. Its public affairs office added that he remains on administrative leave and it could not give a timeline on when its probe will end.

The investigation launched in mid-September after a video started circulating online that showed the lieutenant engaging in sexual activity in the vehicle with another person. Throughout the investigation, MPD has been tightlipped about its findings; however Chief Shon Barnes did dispel rumors that the other individual in the vehicle was a sex worker.

