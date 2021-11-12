SLIDESHOW: Family discovers new memorabilia of “Madison’s Uncle Sam”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On this Veterans Day, the family of a Madison veteran who many knew as “Uncle Sam” has an update on his story.

The late Wilburt “Bill” Leppien played Uncle Sam in more than 5,000 parades across the country, handing out small American flags and picture cards to children along the way.

His daughter Lynn Duesing said this week that her family recently discovered more memorabilia of her father’s. She said the Wisconsin Veterans Museum will be adding them to their collection.

NBC15′s John Stofflet did a story about Leppien in July, covering how volunteers moved a memorial in his memory to its new home.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.