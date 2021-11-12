Snow Chances Return Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A cold front has moved through the area and colder temperatures are rushing in. Low pressure spinning to our north will pivot some moisture in late tonight and Friday. With highs only expected into the 30s, this will likely be a rain and snow combination and the first flakes of the season. While it will be snowing, temperatures above freezing and ground temperatures above freezing will limit any light accumulations to grassy surfaces.

Snow showers will push out Friday night into Saturday with a brief break in the active weather during the daytime hours. Still chilly as highs top out into the 30s Saturday. Clouds will return Saturday evening and night with snow showers following. Sunday will bring a good chance of light snow early on. There could be some minor grassy accumulations but like before temperatures don’t support heavy totals.

A calmer start to next week will lead to a midweek warm-up as highs get back into the 40s and 50s.

