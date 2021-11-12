Veterans honored in ceremonies across Madison, south central Wis.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Veterans Day ceremonies took place across Madison and south Central Wisconsin Thursday to honor those who have served.

The celebration at Wisconsin’s State Capitol included several orchestra and choir performances. A number of servicemen and women spoke at the event, along with Governor Tony Evers.

“Our appreciation of veterans is something we should be focused on every day,” Evers said.

The ceremony was hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs and the Madison Veterans Council. It concluded with a moment of silence.

Governor Tony Evers also visited the Necedah Veterans Memorial Hall Thursday where he was joined by veterans and the community to sign a bill into law, designating State Highway 21 between Sparta and Oshkosh as a Purple Heart Memorial Highway.

“Throughout history, our Purple Heart recipients have put their lives on the line in defense of the liberties we hold dear, so I am glad to sign this bill into law today, designating the entirety of State Highway 21 as a Purple Heart Memorial Highway,” Gov. Evers said. “I am also proud to take this action on Veterans Day as we celebrate and recognize our state and nation’s veterans.”

The highway is meant to honor Purple Heart recipients, which recognizes those injured or killed by enemy action. It is the nation’s oldest military award.

Back in Madison, University of Wisconsin-Madison held its event at the Wisconsin Union. It included live music, remarks from UW students and veterans, as well as a speech from the Wisconsin Union Director and Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Mark Guthier.

“Every day, our service member heroes are among us, including on our campus, and we consider it a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to acknowledge their heroism and service to our country,” Guthier said.

The Memorial Union was chosen for the event due to its dedication in 1928 as a memorial to UW-Madison servicemembers.

The university’s Student Veterans of America held a flag dedication ceremony on Bascom Hill to honor veterans, as well.

The Juda School District presented veterans with a Quilt of Valor Thursday to thank them for their service. Veterans were presented with the quilts during a ceremony at the palace gym, while one community WWII veteran received the quilt at his home.

Dane Co. Board Chair Analiese Eicher thanked veterans for their service Thursday.

“Today is a day to celebrate and honor veterans for their willingness to serve our communities and our country,” said Eicher. “We want to recognize veterans and their contributions throughout the country and those right here in our Dane County community. We thank them for their service. Happy Veterans Day.”

